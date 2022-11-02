Austintown Fitch senior standout Jocelyn Jourdan has verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at Youngstown State.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior standout Jocelyn Jourdan has verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at Youngstown State.

This season, Jourdan was named OHSVCA District 1 and All-American Conference Player of the Year, while also garnering first-team honors in both.

She was the first in the history of the Austintown Fitch volleyball program to earn 1,000 career kills. She also set program records for kills in a match (36), kills in a season (495), and career kills (1,190).

Jourdan finished her senior season with 495 kills, 29 blocks, 276 digs, 21 assists and 29 aces.

In addition to YSU, she also had an offer from St. Francis (PA).