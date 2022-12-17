AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Fitch Falcons showed off their offensive prowess early, jumping out to a 24-point halftime lead and cruising to a 56-24 win over Cardinal Mooney.

View highlights from the game above.

Fitch jumped out early thanks to Ayla Ray knocking down a 3-pointer during a 12-0 run to start the game.

Then, with the clock ticking less than 10 seconds in the first quarter, Cardinal Mooney guard Sammy Rotunno went coast-to-coast for a buzzer beater to get the Cardinals on the board.

But the Falcons would pour it on in the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer on each of their first three possessions to push the lead to 19 points.

With the win, Fitch improves to 2-4 on the season and Cardinal Mooney drops to 4-5.