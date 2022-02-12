AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Deshawn Vaughn scored 29 points and drained four shots beyond the arc as Fitch defeated Sharpsville, 58-40.

The Falcons had dropped their previous three outings as Fitch improves to 6-13 overall.

Carter Owens sank four three-pointers to finish his night with 12.

The week ahead will feature games at Struthers Tuesday, home versus Harding on Thursday and at Alliance to close out their regular season slate on Friday.

Senior Mack Staunch led the Blue Devils with 17 points. James Thomas added 13. Sharpsville shot just 53.3% from the foul line as a team (8-15).

Sharpsville welcomes Bethel Park on Monday.