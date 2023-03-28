HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch sophomore pitcher Sydnie Watts tossed a no-hitter, as the Falcons blanked Howland 15-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Watts pitched all five innings, finishing the game with six strikeouts. She also drove in four runs at the plate, with a pair of doubles and single.

Kylie Folkwein tallied a home run and a triple with 2 RBI’s in the victory. Ayla Ray, McKenna Hogan, Madison Haynie and Abby Toth each drove in a run for Fitch.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 2-0 overall on the season. Howland drops to 0-2 on the campaign.