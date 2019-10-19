WATCH: Fitch overcomes 18 point deficit in fourth quarter, but falls late to Erie

The Falcons took their first lead of the game, 35-31, with just over a minute to go

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch Falcons nearly pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind win over Erie McDowell Friday night, but fell just short 38-35.

The Falcons took their first lead of the game, 35-31, with just over a minute to go. The Falcons had trailed 31-13 in the fourth quarter and came roaring back.

Unfortunately for Fitch, Erie found the end zone in the final seconds to secure the win.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.