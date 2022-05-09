AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch baseball team got the best of state ranked Canfield on Monday, topping the Cardinals 4-3 in 11 innings.

In the bottom of the 11th, with a runner on second, Carter Owens lofted one to shallow left center that the Cardinals couldn’t handle, allowing the winning run to score.

Coming into the game, Canfield was ranked 4th in Division II in the latest statewide coaches poll.

Fitch freshman starter Mason Petridis threw seven innings, allowed just three hits and struckout nine.

Owens pitched in relief, picking up the win, throwing three innings with three strikeouts.

With the win, Fitch improves to 16-4 overall and 4-1 in the AAC.