Sherwood throws another TD, Falcons leading 19-3 in the second

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch started their run game off slow against the Spartan’s defensive front, but passes by quarterback Devon Sherwood has given the Falcons an edge over Boardman so far.

The game started with a pass by Sherwood to Jaden Murray for six early in the first quarter. The Falcons were unable to convert their extra point.

Off the return, Terrence Thomas’ run game looked nearly untouchable down the field against the Falcons defense, but a quick fumble ended the momentum for the Spartans. Emotions on high, Boardman head coach Joe Ignazio was given a penalty flag after arguing with the call.

Sherwood connects again, but this time to Nate Leskovac for six more points midway through the second quarter.

Boardman seemingly had no answer and was forced to punt back to the Falcons again towards the end of the second.

In two plays, Sherwood threw another bomb downfield to Tyler Evans this time, putting the Falcons up 19-0.

A roughing the kicker call saved the Boardman offense from kicking away to the Falcons. Explosive runs by Terrence Thomas helps the Spartans get closer to field goal range; kicker Carson Essad scores three for Boardman from 18 yards away.

More stories from WKBN.com: