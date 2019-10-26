Fitch crushes Boardman

Todd Simons had a 99-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch Falcons beat Boardman Spartans by a score of 40-14.

Both teams have a record of 3-5.

Austintown Fitch heads to Youngstown to play Cardinal Mooney next Friday while Boardman hosts Canfield.

