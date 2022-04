AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kayla Schubert struck out 13 batters as Fitch improved to 8-0 overall following their 15-1 victory over Lakeside. Schubert allowed just two hits.

Ayla Ray finished with three hits (3-3), including a double, and drove in four runs. Samantha Aey had two hits and an RBI. Caitlin Mitchell and Maddy Taylor each collected a triple.

Fitch will welcome Mooney on Monday to Falcon Stadium.

Mariah Gildersleeve and Rosario Briones both had a singe for the Dragons.