Fitch hires T.J. Parker as head football coach

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has named T.J. Parker as the program’s new head football coach.

Parker replaces Jon Elliot who served as interim head coach for the 2019 season following the sudden passing of Phil Annarella back in June.

Parker, a 2003 Fitch graduate, just completed his third season as running backs coach at Westminster College.

He previously served as freshman head football coach at Fitch.

Parker played college football at Bethany, where he was a four-year starter. He graduated from Bathany in 2007.

During his playing career, Parker set numerous records including career receptions (175), career receiving yards (2,141) and career receiving touchdowns (18). Parker also set single season records in both receptions (71) and touchdown receptions (9). Parker was an All-PAC honoree his junior and senior seasons. Parker was also a ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District recipient his junior and senior year.

He inherits a Falcons’ program that posted a record of 5-5 this Fall.

The approval will become official at the Austintown Board of Education meeting on Tuesday December 17 at 6 p.m.