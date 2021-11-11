Fitch High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Brian Beany used his depth a year ago to the best of his ability due to the pandemic. “Last year was a crazy year in terms of COVID for everyone, which meant a lot of players gained varsity experience from the freshman class on up.”

The Falcons return 7 letter winners in seniors Allen Underwood (10.8 ppg), Evan Sahli and Joe Roth as well as juniors Gianni Maley (3.5 ppg, 1.7 apg) and Cam Smith (4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg) also sophomores Dan Evans and Deshawn Vaughn. However, missing from their lineup this year will be the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,446) and 3-time All-conference performer Todd Simons. The Starting 5 recipient averaged 22.1 points, 7.3 boards, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists a year ago.

“We hope to fill that void (without Simons) by having a more balanced scoring attack amongst a handful of players,” says Beany. “This will be a deep team with athleticism that will allow us to get up and down the floor led by Allen Underwood. After not being able to play last season due to an injury, we’re pleased to have senior Devin Sherwood back, who was our team’s leading 3-point shooter and second leading scorer as a sophomore. Evan Sahli and Joe Roth will also be counted on to give valuable time. Sophomore Deshawn Vaughn leads a talented group of underclassmen, along with juniors Gianni Maley, Cam Smith, Dylan Hunter and Cam Jaros. Also pushing for time will be sophomores Dan Evans and Kylin Foster, not to mention, promising freshmen such as Marcel Finkley and Carter Owens.”

“Our challenging, but welcoming December schedule should prepare us well for conference and post-season play,” indicates Beany.

The season tips off against Chaney on November 26.

Fitch Falcons

Head Coach: Brian Beany

2020-21 Record: 10-14 (4-4), 3rd place All-American Conference

Last 5-Year Record: 41-75 (35.3%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 56.4

Scoring Defense: 57.6

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Todd Simons – 22.1

Rebounding: Todd Simons – 7.3

Assists: Todd Simons – 2.6

Steals: Todd Simons – 2.8

Field Goal Percentage: Joe Roth – 55.1%

Three-Point Percentage: Dan Evans – 26.2%

Free Throw Percentage: Todd Simons – 75.0%

PREVIEW

-Fitch graduated the program’s all-time leading scorer in Todd Simons – who led the Falcons in scoring and rebounding for the past three seasons. Simons averaged over 20-points per game as a junior (20.6) and as a senior (22.1).

-It’s been six years since Fitch closed out a campaign with a winning record (2015:16: 17-7). Also in the 2015-16 season, the Falcons finished higher than 3rd in the league standings (tied for 2nd place with a 10-4 mark).

-Fitch has scored over 56-points per game in 3 of the last 4 years.

-The Falcons allowed 59.7 points per game to be scored last year. In each of the last 5 years, they’ve permitted 57-points or more per game. In 2015-16, they allowed 54.1 points.

Senior Allen Underwood put together a strong 2020-21 campaign by scoring 10.6 points per game while shooting 73.2% at the foul line. He also finished with 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 26 – Chaney

Nov. 30 – at Hudson

Dec. 3 – Ursuline

Dec. 7 – at Poland

Dec. 10 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 14 – Louisville

Dec. 17 – at Massillon

Dec. 21 – Erie McDowell

Dec. 28 – GlenOak

Jan. 4 – Canfield

Jan. 7 – at Boardman

Jan. 11 – at Harding

Jan. 14 – Howland

Jan. 18 – East

Jan. 25 – at Chaney

Jan. 28 – at Canfield

Feb. 1 – Sharpsville

Feb. 4 – Harding

Feb. 8 – at Howland

Feb. 11 – Boardman

Feb. 15 – at Struthers

Feb. 18 – at Alliance