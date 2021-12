YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch boys basketball team topped Cardinal Mooney 51-46 Friday, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

The Falcons trailed 23-9 after the first quarter.

Devin Sherwood paced the Falcons with 17 points. Mick Hergenrother finished with 19 points for the Cardinals.

Austintown Fitch improves to 2-3, while the Cardinals drop to 3-1.