Price has appeared in fifteen total games with eleven starts during his NFL career.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch graduate Billy Price has been named starting left guard for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Head Coach Zac Taylor made the official announcement on Wednesday.

Price replaces rookie Michael Jordan for this Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

The valley native was the Bengals’ first round draft pick back in 2018 out of Ohio State.

Now in his second year in the NFL, Price has appeared in fifteen total games with eleven starts during his career.