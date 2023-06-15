NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with Austintown native Billy Price on a free agent deal.

The team made the official announcement on Thursday.

Price is a 5-year NFL veteran who has played for the Bengals (2018-20), New York Giants (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022).

He was formerly a first round pick of Cincinnati at No. 21 overall back in 2018.

During his NFL career, Price has appeared in 69 games with 45 starts at all three interior line spots.

He spent the early part of the 2022 season on the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders before being signed to the active roster of the Arizona Cardinals.

Price joins fellow Valley native Lynn Bowden who also signed with the Saints on Thursday.