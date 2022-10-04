YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch graduate Billy Price has been signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Price was on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Any team can sign a player to its active roster from another team’s practice squad.

Last season, Price started 15 games for the New York Giants.

He landed with the Giants in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for B.J. Hill prior to the 2021 season. He started 15 games for the Giants but was not re-signed.

The Bengals selected Price with the 21st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with Cincinnati, Price played in 58 games with 19 starts.