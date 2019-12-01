Fitch girls improve to 3-0

Daria Williams led the Lady Falcons with 16 points

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fitch girls’ basketball team improves to 3-0 following this afternoon’s 56-39 win over Mayfield at Walsh University.

Daria Williams led Fitch in scoring with 16 points (4-5 FT). Emma Bartlett and Ashley Mickey both had 10 points. Chelsie Wheeler added 9 points as well.

Sophomore Sincere Lucas paced Mayfield with 13. The Wildcats connected on 5 three-point baskets.

The Lady Falcons will now play Jackson on Saturday.

Mayfield will meet Painesville Riverside on Wednesday.