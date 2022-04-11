AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch freshman Sydnie Watts tossed her second no-hitter of the season in a 13-0 win over Cardinal Mooney in high school softball action.

Watts struck out 15 batters in the win for the Falcons.

Ayla Ray led the way for Fitch at the plate with a pair of triples and two RBI. Ali Foley also drove in two runs.

Sophia Senediak drove in a run on a sac-fly. Caitlin Mitchell tallied three hits including a triple.

With the win, Austintown Fitch remains unbeaten, improving to 9-0 on the season.