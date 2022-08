AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch topped Strongsville in five sets (25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-18, 16-13) in high school volleyball action on Tuesday night.

Freshman Rylie Simons set a school record with 47 assists for the Falcons.

Jocelyn Jourdan led the way for Fitch with 27 kills, 15 digs and 12 service points,

Jordan Smith and Cierra Cable with 14 digs each, Jordan Binion tallied 3 blocks.

Austintown Fitch improves to 4-1 on the season. The Falcons will host Howland this Thursday.