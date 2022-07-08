Austintown Fitch Freshman pitcher Sydnie Watts was named a first team selection on the 2022 MaxPreps Underclass All-America Softball Team.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch Freshman pitcher Sydnie Watts was named a first team selection on the 2022 MaxPreps Underclass All-America Softball Team.

She is one of just 32 Freshman and Sophomores from across the country highlighted for their talent on the field.

During her first season in the high school ranks, Watts won 22 games as a starter. She piled up 314 strikeouts, and finished her freshman season with a 0.83 ERA.

Watts helped lead Fitch to a record of 23-3 and they were the All-American Conference Champions, OHSAA Division 1 District Champions, and OHSAA Division 1 Regional Runners-Up.