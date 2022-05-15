YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch freshman sensation Sydnie Watts has been named All-American Conference softball Player of the Year as the AAC released their all-conference selections.
Below is the full list of the first and second teams released by the conference.
FIRST TEAM
Infield: Ayla Ray, Fitch, Sophomore
Infield: Brooke Tatar, Howland, Freshman
Infield: Maddy Taylor, Fitch, Senior
Infield: Madison Lester, Boardman, Senior
Outfield: Bella Kennedy, Canfield, Junior
Outfield: Samantha Aey, Fitch, Senior
Outfield: Zoe King, Howland, Junior
Catcher: Bridgett Kelly, Canfield, Senior
DH/Utility: Jenna Olexa, Boardman, Senior
Pitcher: Malena Toth, Canfield, Sophomore
Pitcher: Sydnie Watts, Fitch, Freshman
SECOND TEAM
Infield: Alyssa Massucci, Howland, Sophomore
Infield: Cassidy Bryan, Boardman, Senior
Infield: Madison Angelo, Canfield, Senior
Infield: Ryan Gump, Warren Harding, Senior
Outfield: Bayann Jadallah, Canfield, Senior
Outfield: Bella Tofil, Fitch, Sophomore
Outfield: Jennifer Sindledecker, Howland, Senior
Catcher: Kayla Campbell, Howland, Junior
DH/Utility: Madison Wymer, Boardman, Sophomore
Pitcher: Alexia Spangler, Howland, Junior
Pitcher: Victoria Strines, Boardman, Freshman