YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch freshman sensation Sydnie Watts has been named All-American Conference softball Player of the Year as the AAC released their all-conference selections.

Below is the full list of the first and second teams released by the conference.

FIRST TEAM

Infield: Ayla Ray, Fitch, Sophomore

Infield: Brooke Tatar, Howland, Freshman

Infield: Maddy Taylor, Fitch, Senior

Infield: Madison Lester, Boardman, Senior

Outfield: Bella Kennedy, Canfield, Junior

Outfield: Samantha Aey, Fitch, Senior

Outfield: Zoe King, Howland, Junior

Catcher: Bridgett Kelly, Canfield, Senior

DH/Utility: Jenna Olexa, Boardman, Senior

Pitcher: Malena Toth, Canfield, Sophomore

Pitcher: Sydnie Watts, Fitch, Freshman

SECOND TEAM

Infield: Alyssa Massucci, Howland, Sophomore

Infield: Cassidy Bryan, Boardman, Senior

Infield: Madison Angelo, Canfield, Senior

Infield: Ryan Gump, Warren Harding, Senior

Outfield: Bayann Jadallah, Canfield, Senior

Outfield: Bella Tofil, Fitch, Sophomore

Outfield: Jennifer Sindledecker, Howland, Senior

Catcher: Kayla Campbell, Howland, Junior

DH/Utility: Madison Wymer, Boardman, Sophomore

Pitcher: Alexia Spangler, Howland, Junior

Pitcher: Victoria Strines, Boardman, Freshman