WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch freshman Sydnie Watts threw a no-hitter on Tuesday as the Falcons topped Warren Harding 25-0.

Watts threw all five innings, not allowing a hit with 12 strikeouts and a walk.

It is her first career no-hitter.

The Falcons’ offense pounded out 26 hits in the win led by Maddy Taylor who had a single, double and a home run with five RBIs.

Watts added a home run of her own, her fourth straight game with a dinger.

The win moves Fitch to 5-0 on the season.