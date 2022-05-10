AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch softball team topped Howland 10-0 on Tuesday and in the process, freshman pitcher Sydnie Watts set the school’s single-season strikeout record.

Watts had 12 Ks on the day, pushing her to 250 for the season to set the new record with postseason games left to be played.

At the plate, Watts helped her own cause hitting two singles and a grand slam, bringing in five runs.

The Falcons are state ranked and are the top seed in the Division I Austintown District tournament.