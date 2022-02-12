AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – The Austintown Fitch football team will have an unusual start to the 2022-2023 season. The Falcons will host Foothill High School out of the Las Vegas area in Week 1.

Last season, the Foothill Falcons from Henderson, Nevada were ranked fifth in the state.

Foothill went 5-3 and advanced to the Class 5A Southern Region semifinal game.

Two of Foothill’s three losses, including the region semifinal, came to Bishop Gorman, the No. 1 ranked team in Nevada. Bishop Gorman has won 11 state titles in the last 13 years and was ranked in the top-20 high school teams in the nation by MaxPreps and High School Football America.