Fitch falls in week 12

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch (7-4) fell to Akron Hoban (8-3) Friday night, 48-28.
The Falcons took a quick 7-0 lead when Devin Sherwood ran it in from two yards out early in the first quarter.
But Hoban returned the ensuing kickoff back for a score and then tacked on two more scores before the first quarter had ended.
Following Sherwood’s second rushing score, the Falcons trailed at the half, 24-14.
Fitch would get touchdowns from D.J. Williams and Cam Smith (Sherwood) before eventually falling, 48-28.
Akron Hoban will take on Nordonia (10-2) in the next round after their victory over Willoughby South (8-4), 42-17.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.