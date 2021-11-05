Fitch falls in week 12

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch (7-4) fell to Akron Hoban (8-3) Friday night, 48-28.

The Falcons took a quick 7-0 lead when Devin Sherwood ran it in from two yards out early in the first quarter.

But Hoban returned the ensuing kickoff back for a score and then tacked on two more scores before the first quarter had ended.

Following Sherwood’s second rushing score, the Falcons trailed at the half, 24-14.

Fitch would get touchdowns from D.J. Williams and Cam Smith (Sherwood) before eventually falling, 48-28.

Akron Hoban will take on Nordonia (10-2) in the next round after their victory over Willoughby South (8-4), 42-17.