AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Falcons were the fourth seed in the tournament when they were upset by Boardman, 5-0, in the Sectional Final. Fitch finished the 2022 season with an 18-8 record.

Coach Joe Paris pointed out his expectations: “We expect to play hard and tough every night and to play baseball the way it’s supposed to be played. We want to win on opening day and go from there. Our mentality is one-game, one-inning, one-pitch at a time.”

Jack Knight (P/1B) and Frankie Pugliese (P/1B) were voted team captains. They’ll lead a strong group of returnees that’ll feature Carson Fuller (IF), Drew Kaschak (OF), Mason Petridis (P/IF), Carter Owens (P/IF) and Donovan Bell-Sullivan (C/P).”

Impactful newcomers abound with Hayden Warmouth (OF), Jake Wallace (C), Jackson Cheeks (OF), Frankie Senediak (IF), Stevie Palmer (P) and John Darnley (P/OF) all on the roster this year.

“I hope our pitching staff will be the strength,” states Paris. “We currently go about eight deep with players ranging from sophomores to seniors.”

Fitch begins the season at home on Saturday, March 25 against South Range.

Fitch Falcons Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 18-8

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Boardman, 5-4

Coach: Joe Paris

Key Returnees

Jack Knight, Senior

Frankie Pugliese, Senior

Donovan Bell-Sullivan, Junior

Carson Fuller, Junior

Drew Kaschak, Junior

Carter Owens, Sophomore

Mason Petridis, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – South Range

Mar. 27 – at Howland

Mar. 28 – Howland

Mar. 30 – Poland

Mar. 31 – Columbiana

Apr. 3 – Boardman

Apr. 4 – at Boardman

Apr. 5 – at Green

Apr. 6 – Lakeside

Apr. 7-16 – at Myrtle Beach

Apr. 17 – Cardinal Mooney

Apr. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney

Apr. 24 – Harding

Apr. 25 – at Harding

Apr. 28 – at South Range

Apr. 29 – Hubbard

May 1 – at Canfield

May 2 – Canfield

May 4 – at Lakeside

May 8 – at Ursuline

May 9 – Alliance

May 10 – Ursuline