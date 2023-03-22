AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Falcons were the fourth seed in the tournament when they were upset by Boardman, 5-0, in the Sectional Final. Fitch finished the 2022 season with an 18-8 record.
Coach Joe Paris pointed out his expectations: “We expect to play hard and tough every night and to play baseball the way it’s supposed to be played. We want to win on opening day and go from there. Our mentality is one-game, one-inning, one-pitch at a time.”
Jack Knight (P/1B) and Frankie Pugliese (P/1B) were voted team captains. They’ll lead a strong group of returnees that’ll feature Carson Fuller (IF), Drew Kaschak (OF), Mason Petridis (P/IF), Carter Owens (P/IF) and Donovan Bell-Sullivan (C/P).”
Impactful newcomers abound with Hayden Warmouth (OF), Jake Wallace (C), Jackson Cheeks (OF), Frankie Senediak (IF), Stevie Palmer (P) and John Darnley (P/OF) all on the roster this year.
“I hope our pitching staff will be the strength,” states Paris. “We currently go about eight deep with players ranging from sophomores to seniors.”
Fitch begins the season at home on Saturday, March 25 against South Range.
Fitch Falcons Baseball Preview
Key Returnees
Jack Knight, Senior
Frankie Pugliese, Senior
Donovan Bell-Sullivan, Junior
Carson Fuller, Junior
Drew Kaschak, Junior
Carter Owens, Sophomore
Mason Petridis, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – South Range
Mar. 27 – at Howland
Mar. 28 – Howland
Mar. 30 – Poland
Mar. 31 – Columbiana
Apr. 3 – Boardman
Apr. 4 – at Boardman
Apr. 5 – at Green
Apr. 6 – Lakeside
Apr. 7-16 – at Myrtle Beach
Apr. 17 – Cardinal Mooney
Apr. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney
Apr. 24 – Harding
Apr. 25 – at Harding
Apr. 28 – at South Range
Apr. 29 – Hubbard
May 1 – at Canfield
May 2 – Canfield
May 4 – at Lakeside
May 8 – at Ursuline
May 9 – Alliance
May 10 – Ursuline