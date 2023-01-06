AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch boys basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit Friday night to rally past rival Boardman 50-47 at Fitch High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Fitch trailed by as many as 21 in the game.

But the Falcons would outscore the Spartans 33-16 in the second half to take a late lead.

Down three with less than seven seconds left, the Spartans’ game-tying three was off the mark, giving Fitch the win.

Gianni Maley led Austintown with 15 points while Marcel Finkley and Carter Owens each had 11.

For the Spartans, DeMarr Clark had 14 with David D’Altorio adding 12.

It is the Falcons’ third-straight win as they move to 7-3 while Boardman falls to 4-6.