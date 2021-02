Todd Simons led the Falcons with 16 points

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch moves on to the sectional championship after edging Lakeside, 49-48. The Falcons (10-13) will meet Hoban on Saturday.

The Dragons possessed the ball with 7 seconds left but failed to get off a shot.

Three Falcons finished in double-figures – Todd Simons (16), Allen Underwood (12) and Cam Smith (10).

For Lakeside, Brandon Ford and Dom Parsons each scored 12 points to lead the Dragons.