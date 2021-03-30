Fitch edges Boardman in 10 innings

Brandon Popio picked up the win, tossing three 1/3 innings with three strikeouts

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch topped Boardman 10-9 in 10 innings in high school baseball action Tuesday evening.

After Boardman rallied to take a 9-8 lead in the seventh inning, Fitch senior shortstop Alarik Sierra came through with the game-tying RBI triple, sending the game to extra innings. He finished with three hits on the night.

Fitch then went on to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Mike Sciortino added two hits in the win for the Falcons.

Joe Roth started on the mound for the Falcons, working six 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts.

Fitch improves to 3-0 (2-0 AAC) on the season.