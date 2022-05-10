AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior distance runner Kristen Yeager claimed a conference double on Tuesday evening winning titles in the 800 and 1600m runs.

Watch the video above to see the race and hear from Yeager.

The wins avenge falling short of a conference title last year for Yeager.

She opened the day with the 1600m, letting the other runs set the pace but turned it on in the final lap to post a time of 5:27.73.

In the 800m, Yeager blazed past the field with a time of 2:27.01 which was six seconds faster than second place.

The senior helped lead the Fitch girls to a second place overall finish Tuesday in the conference meet.