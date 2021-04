Joe Roth went six innings to register the win for Fitch

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch continues their undefeated start after topping Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 10-2. The Falcons are now 6-0.

Joe Roth tossed six innings, striking out six while allowing just two base hits to garner the victory.

The Falcons jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Mike Sciortino collected three hits. Derek Franken, Alarik Sierra, Eddie DiFlorio and Derek Porter each finished with two hits.