Fitch boys' high school basketball schedule 2018-2019
The Falcons will host the Cowboys in their season opener
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Nov. 30 – Chaney, 7
Dec. 4 – Hudson, 7
Dec. 7 – at Louisville, 7:30
Dec. 10 – at Erie McDowell, 7:30
Dec. 14 – Poland, 7
Dec. 18 – at Mooney, 7
Dec. 28 – Alliance, 7
Jan. 4 – at Boardman, 7
Jan. 5 – at Girard, 7
Jan. 8 – Howland, 7
Jan. 11 – Canfield, 7
Jan. 15 – at Carrollton, 7
Jan. 18 – at Harding, 7
Jan. 22 – Lakeside, 7
Jan. 25 – at Howland, 7
Jan. 29 – at Canfield, 7
Feb. 5 – Harding, 7
Feb. 8 – at Lakeside, 7
Feb. 12 – at Chaney, 7
Feb. 15 – Mooney, 7:30
Feb. 19 – East, 7
Feb. 22 – Boardman, 7
