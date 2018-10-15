Fitch boys' high school basketball schedule 2018-2019

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Nov. 30 – Chaney, 7

Dec. 4 – Hudson, 7

Dec. 7 – at Louisville, 7:30

Dec. 10 – at Erie McDowell, 7:30

Dec. 14 – Poland, 7

Dec. 18 – at Mooney, 7

Dec. 28 – Alliance, 7

Jan. 4 – at Boardman, 7

Jan. 5 – at Girard, 7

Jan. 8 – Howland, 7

Jan. 11 – Canfield, 7

Jan. 15 – at Carrollton, 7

Jan. 18 – at Harding, 7

Jan. 22 – Lakeside, 7

Jan. 25 – at Howland, 7

Jan. 29 – at Canfield, 7

Feb. 5 – Harding, 7

Feb. 8 – at Lakeside, 7

Feb. 12 – at Chaney, 7

Feb. 15 – Mooney, 7:30

Feb. 19 – East, 7

Feb. 22 – Boardman, 7