AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a field of 39 teams, the Austintown-Fitch boys track and field team claimed the 41st Optimist Meet championship.

Fitch racked up 81 points on the afternoon, topping second place Twinsburg who finished with 71 points.

Streetsboro, Canfield and Wadsworth rounded out the top five with Girard finishing 6th and McDonald 7th.

The boys 4×100 team paced the Falcons to the win, earning the title with a time of 42.40.

Donnie Ellis, Brody Herman, Dan Evans and Cam Smith makeup the 4×100 team for the Falcons.

Fitch junior Nick Tibolla also won a championship Saturday, winning the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.11.