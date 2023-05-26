Austintown Fitch rolled past Walsh Jesuit 11-1 in six innings in the Division I Regional Final

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rolled past Walsh Jesuit 11-1 in six innings in the Division I Regional Final at the YSU Softball Complex on Friday.

The win secures the Falcons’ first trip to the state final four since 1993.

Austintown Fitch got on the scoreboard in the third inning on a Morgan Roby bunt that drove in a run, giving the Falcons a 1-0 lead.

After Walsh Jesuit tied the game at 1, the Falcons plated four runs in the third inning on an RBI single with the bases loaded, followed by an RBI groundout. A Walsh Jesuit error in left field allowed two more runs to score, giving Fitch a 5-1 advantage.

Sydnie Watts hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 6-1 in favor of Fitch.

The Falcons added three additional runs in the fifth inning to take control for good.

Austintown Fitch improves to 20-0-2 on the season.

The Falcons advance to face Lebanon in the Division I State Semifinals. The game will be played on Thursday, June 1 at 12:30 p.m. at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Walsh Jesuit’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-7.