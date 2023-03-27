DO NOT USE AGAIN

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch topped Howland 1-0 in high school softball action on Monday.

McKenna Hogan drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning, coming up with an RBI single to score Morgan Roby.

Austintown Fitch sophomore pitcher Sydnie Watts tied a program record with 19 strikeouts in the win. She allowed just two hits on the day.

The Falcons and Tigers will play a rematch again on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium.