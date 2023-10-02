AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch standout pitcher Sydnie Watts has verbally committed to the Georgia Tech softball program.

Watts helped lead Austintown Fitch to the Division I State Championship, which was the first in Fitch program history.

This past season, Watts threw seven no-hitters with two perfect games. She tossed her 11th career no-hitter in the state semifinals.

This spring, she posted a 0.38 ERA with 14 shutouts for the Falcons. She piled up 281 strikeouts as a sophomore, allowing just 37 hits over 129 innings of work.

In her two seasons in the high school ranks, Watts has amassed 595 strikeouts and 23 shutouts, with a career ERA of 0.62. She has posted a win percentage of .935.