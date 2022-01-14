YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team is a perfect 10-0 at home this season after a 69-46 win over Illinois-Chicago Friday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The Penguins got another big game from Lilly Ritz. The YSU senior scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against UIC.

Paige Shy connected on five of her eight three-point attempts and finished with 15 points off the bench for YSU. Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro added 11 points for the Penguins who improve to 15-1 on the season.

The Flames were led by Kristian Young. She was the only UIC player in double figures tonight with 10 points.

The Penguins will host IUPUI this Sunday at 1 p.m.