YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms used a five-goal first period to pace themselves to a 7-3 win Saturday night over Muskegon at the Covelli Centre.

Youngstown would get off to a bad start, allowing two early Lumberjack goals by Ethan Whitcomb and Teddy Spitznagel to make it 2-0.

But the Phantoms would roar back, scoring five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead after the first period.

William Whitelaw had two of the first period tallies while Shane Lechance, Matthew Perkins and Justin Varner each had a goal a piece.

Lechance’s goal was his 32nd of the season.

After an early second period goal from the Lumberjacks, Youngstown would get one back late in the period on a Andrew Centrella goal to give the Phantoms a 6-3 lead after two.

Jake Rozzi would add an empty net goal in the third period to conclude the scoring.

Youngstown now has 73 points on the year and with a Chicago loss, would take first place in the Eastern Conference.