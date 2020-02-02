First-ever Girls State Wrestling Tournament taking place in Columbus this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Wrestling history will be made the weekend of February 22nd and 23rd at Hilliard Davidson High School when girls will take to the mats vying for the first ever state championships in 14 weight classes along with a team championship.



Over 400 entries are expected for the event. Many states already sponsor high school wrestling for girls and with the increased number of girls participating on boys teams, the decision to recognize the girls separately in Ohio was made by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) in June of 2019.

For tournament information such as: eligibility requirements, registration and deadlines, session times, ticket prices, packet pickup for coaches and more, click HERE.



The tournament will also be available on Trackwrestling.com for wrestling fans that want to follow the action if they cannot attend in person.