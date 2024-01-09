AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Marcel Finkley led all scorers with 17 points as he helped lead the Falcons to a 46-36 win over Boardman in an All-American Conference game on Tuesday night.

View extended highlights from the game in the video above.

The Falcons trailed by five points after the first quarter before ripping off a 10-2 run to take back the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, leading the rest of the way for the 10-point win.

Along with Finkley’s game-high, EJ Giles also pitched in 8 points in the Falcons win.

For Boardman, Terrell McDowell notched a team-high 13 points and Grayson Eicher also scored 8 points as the Spartans fall to 3-8 on the season.

With the win, Fitch improves to 6-4 and 1-1 in AAC play and will host another pivotal early conference matchup as Howland comes into town on Friday.