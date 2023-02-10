SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Trent Fink drained six three-point baskets in Salem’s 69-58 win. Fink finished the contest with 20 points.

Caden Swiger and Cam Sampson scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Quakers.

Salem had lost four games in a row before garnering wins in each of their last two contests to improve to 8-12.

Next week, Salem will be matched against Western Reserve and United.

Gavin Rybicki (17) and Brayden Songer (16) combined to tally 33 points for Hubbard.

The Eagles had won four of six before dropping their last three.

Next Friday, Hubbard (4-17) will welcome Cardinal Mooney.