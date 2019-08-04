Finishing Strong! Warren JFK grad finishes in the top ten at the Wyndham Championship

Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 8, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jason Kokrak posted three straight rounds under par for another strong finish on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 4-under, 66 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship Sunday, finishing tied for 6th.

For the tournament, Kokrak finished 16-under.

He entered the final round 5-shots back of the lead as he was looking for his first PGA Tour win.

In the final round, the former Eagle posted birdies on 2, 5, 9, 13 and 18.

He recorded only one bogey during his final round.

It was his 5th Top Ten finish of the season.

After an opening round 70 on Thursday, Kokrak shot back-to-back 66’s to put him in contention.

J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship at 22-under for the tournament.