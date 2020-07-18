Finau, Palmer share lead at Memorial; Tiger Woods barely makes the cut

Tony Finau hits from the second tee during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer sit in a first-place tie atop the leaderboard following two rounds of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Finau shot a 69 Friday to remain in first place, while Palmer shot a 68 in the second round in Dublin, Ohio.

Tiger Woods barely made the cut after shooting a 76 to finish at the cut line of +3.

Woods has now made the cut in all 18 of his Memorial Tournament appearances.

Coverage of the Memorial Tournament continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on WKBN 27.