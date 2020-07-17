Finau leads Memorial at 65 as Woods has quiet return to golf

Tony Finau holds a one stroke lead after shooting a 6-under 66 in the first round of The Memorial

by: DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer

Tony Finau hits from a bunker toward the 14th green during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time in five months and noticed a big difference about Muirfield Village.

It was practically empty. The biggest star in golf started and finished with a birdie at the Memorial for a 71.

That left him five shots behind Tony Finau, who leads after a 66.

Woods played with an All-Star group of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

Combined, they have won 23 majors and all have been No. 1.

And there was no one to watch them. Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial.

