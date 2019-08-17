Final season of Blue Tier evokes memories of past in AAC

Liberty could become the 3rd school to win 6 Tier championships
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 season will be the last for the Blue Tier members to be a part of the All-American Conference before moving to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference next fall. Those members of the Blue Tier are Brookfield, Campbell Memorial, Champion, Crestview, LaBrae, Liberty and Newton Falls. That’ll leave behind the remaining five schools (Boardman, Canfield, Fitch, Howland and Harding) who will be playing this fall in an independent tier.
Since the AAC was formed 12 years ago – the conference has seen 15 different Tier title holders and a state finalist (Girard) just this past season. Howland and Hubbard have won the most Tier championships with 6 as Liberty could snag their 6th crown this year as well.
Below is the conference championships won in the AAC since its’ inception in 2008:
Conference Champions
All-American Conference
2018
Gold Tier – Harding (3-0)
Red Tier – East (4-0)
White Tier – Hubbard (6-0)
Blue Tier – Girard (6-0)
2017
Gold Tier – Fitch (3-0)
Red Tier – Canfield (4-0)
White Tier – Lakeview (6-0)
Blue Tier – Liberty (6-0)
2016
Gold Tier – Harding (3-0)
Red Tier – Howland (4-0)
White Tier – Struthers & Hubbard (5-1)
Blue Tier – LaBrae (6-0)
2015
Gold Tier – Boardman (3-0)
Red Tier – Canfield (4-0)
White Tier – Poland (6-0)
Blue Tier – Brookfield (6-0)
2014
American – Hubbard (5-0)
National – Liberty (7-0)
2013
American – Hubbard (5-0)
National – Lakeview & Liberty (6-1)
2012
American – Howland (5-1)
National – Liberty (6-1)
2011
Red Tier – Howland (4-0)
White Tier – Hubbard (3-0)
Blue Tier – Girard & Campbell Memorial (3-1)
2010
Red Tier – Howland (4-0)
White Tier – Lakeview (4-0)
Blue Tier – Campbell Memorial (4-0)
2009
Red Tier – Canfield, Howland & Poland (3-1)
White Tier – Hubbard (4-0)
Blue Tier – Girard (5-0)
2008
Red Tier – Canfield, Howland & Poland (3-1)
White Tier – Liberty (4-0)
Blue Tier – LaBrae (5-0)