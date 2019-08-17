Final season of Blue Tier evokes memories of past in AAC

All 7 schools in the Blue Tier will move to the MVAC next fall

Liberty could become the 3rd school to win 6 Tier championships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 season will be the last for the Blue Tier members to be a part of the All-American Conference before moving to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference next fall. Those members of the Blue Tier are Brookfield, Campbell Memorial, Champion, Crestview, LaBrae, Liberty and Newton Falls. That’ll leave behind the remaining five schools (Boardman, Canfield, Fitch, Howland and Harding) who will be playing this fall in an independent tier.

Since the AAC was formed 12 years ago – the conference has seen 15 different Tier title holders and a state finalist (Girard) just this past season. Howland and Hubbard have won the most Tier championships with 6 as Liberty could snag their 6th crown this year as well.

Below is the conference championships won in the AAC since its’ inception in 2008:

Conference Champions

All-American Conference

2018

Gold Tier – Harding (3-0)

Red Tier – East (4-0)

White Tier – Hubbard (6-0)

Blue Tier – Girard (6-0)

2017

Gold Tier – Fitch (3-0)

Red Tier – Canfield (4-0)

White Tier – Lakeview (6-0)

Blue Tier – Liberty (6-0)

2016

Gold Tier – Harding (3-0)

Red Tier – Howland (4-0)

White Tier – Struthers & Hubbard (5-1)

Blue Tier – LaBrae (6-0)

2015

Gold Tier – Boardman (3-0)

Red Tier – Canfield (4-0)

White Tier – Poland (6-0)

Blue Tier – Brookfield (6-0)

2014

American – Hubbard (5-0)

National – Liberty (7-0)

2013

American – Hubbard (5-0)

National – Lakeview & Liberty (6-1)

2012

American – Howland (5-1)

National – Liberty (6-1)

2011

Red Tier – Howland (4-0)

White Tier – Hubbard (3-0)

Blue Tier – Girard & Campbell Memorial (3-1)

2010

Red Tier – Howland (4-0)

White Tier – Lakeview (4-0)

Blue Tier – Campbell Memorial (4-0)

2009

Red Tier – Canfield, Howland & Poland (3-1)

White Tier – Hubbard (4-0)

Blue Tier – Girard (5-0)

2008

Red Tier – Canfield, Howland & Poland (3-1)

White Tier – Liberty (4-0)

Blue Tier – LaBrae (5-0)