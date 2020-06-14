Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Final round magic gets Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak a top-five finish at Charles Schawb Challenge

Sports

The former Eagle had a huge weekend that propelled him up the leaderboard in the first tournament since the PGA Tour stopped due to the coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Kokrak, Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament

Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 8, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak put together his best round of the year Sunday, shooting a 6-under, 64 in the final round of the Charles Schawb Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Kokrak finished the tournament 14-under, good for a 3rd place finish.

The former Eagle had a huge weekend, shooting a 5-under, 65 in the third round on Saturday. Followed by his incredible Sunday in Texas which he posted eight birdies.

The 64 on Sunday was his best round of 2020, and it was also Kokrak’s best finish of the season.

Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa finished 15-under with Berger winning in a playoff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award