Final results: Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Championships

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League Championships took place at Austintown Fitch High School Saturday evening.



The championships were broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.



Louisville took top honors as a team, with Beaver Local, Canfield, Austintown Fitch, and Alliance rounding out the top five.



Louisville’s Garrett Lautzenheiser was named the MVP.

Here are the final individual results from the competition:

106 lbs.

Dominic Hoffarth (Louisville) def. Ty Stricko (Canfield)



113 lbs.

Dan Adams (Louisville) def. Alex Bailey (Alliance)



120 lbs.

Garett Lautzenheiser (Louisville) def. Mark Emmerling (Beaver Local)



126 lbs.

Colin Roberts (Austintown Fitch) def. Conner Burrus (Hubbard)



132 lbs.

Davin Rhoads (Louisville) def. Logan Ours (Beaver Local)



138 lbs.

Jonathan Potts (Beaver Local) def. Alex DelGarbino (Girard)



145 lbs.

Devon Salsberry (Beaver Local) def. Matthew Woomer (Howland)



152 lbs.

Skyler Lasure (Beaver Local) def. Daniel Kennedy (Louisville)



160 lbs.

Logan Krulik (Beaver Local) def. Brailyn Lightner (Alliance)



170 lbs.

Jax Leonard (Louisville) def. Steven Marra (West Branch)



182 lbs.

Anthony D’Alessio (Canfield) def. Warren Gentile (Alliance)



195 lbs.

Brent Paulus (Louisville) def. Kenny Marra (West Branch)



220 lbs.

Blake Robbins (Louisville) def. AJ Winterburn (Austintown Fitch)



285 lbs.

Jake Hurst (West Branch) def. Rich Hofus (Canfield)