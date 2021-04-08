Final Four! Dream season continues for YSU Women’s bowling team

The Penguins are making history this season with their first trip to the NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s bowling team is headed to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament!

The Penguins topped Sam Houston State 4-2 in a best-of-seven series in the Regional Finals.

Youngstown State suffered their first defeat in the NCAA Tournament with a 1,046-870 loss to the Bearkats earlier on Thursday but rebounded in the following best of seven Baker series.

YSU also beat #4 Louisiana Tech and #5 Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday to earn a spot in today’s Regional Final.

The Penguins made history by receiving an at-large bid to their first-ever NCAA Tournament in just their fifth year as a program. YSU set six school records this season, including the highest traditional match. They have been a mainstay in the national rankings, staying in the top 11 all season long.

