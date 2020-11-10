Final four bound: Cardinal Mooney Soccer set for state semifinals

The Cardinals will face Toledo Ottawa Hills in the Division III State Semifinals on Wednesday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney Boys Soccer Team is one victory away from advancing to the Division III State Final.

The Cardinals will face Toledo Ottawa Hills in the Division III State Semifinals on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Senior High School.

Mooney has rolled through tournament play without allowing a single goal to be scored. The Cardinals have outscored their last six opponents 31-0, posting a record of 12-0-1 over the last 13 games.

Ottawa Hills has won 10 of its last 12 games entering Wednesday’s night’s game. The Green Bears have outscored their tournament foes 29-2.

Cardinal Mooney is making the fourth appearance at state in program history. The Cardinals captured a state championship in 2002.

