YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another amateur boxing event is taking place here in the Valley, this time with Fight to Unite 3 presented by the Youngstown/Salem Boxing Club.

Coming up Saturday, Sept. 24 in Niles, this event will feature 10 local boxers highlighted by Giovani Farina, Xavier Martinez, Kristof Bryndum, Zion Hensley and more.

The event gives all this local talent a place to put all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes on display.

“I train twice a day and watch my eating,” Martinez said. “Focus and remember all the stuff that I did in training and fight.”

“Even the younger kids up to the, you know, the older kids in the gym, they have a good time, you know, they know everyone in the crowd,” Farina said. “It’s like it’s a comfort, a comfortable feeling, you know, to know you’re fighting in front of all your people and everyone’s going crazy at every fight. I’m just ready to fight.”

Doors open at El Jalapeno at 1 p.m. with the first fight starting a 2 p.m.