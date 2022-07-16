YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southside Boxing Club is back to bringing the best of the best in boxing around the Valley to the center stage with more than 600 people coming through the doors for “Penguin City Fight Night” at the Penguin City Brewery.

The 13 amateur bouts featured seven total boxers from right here in the Valley, including young up-and-coming boxer Jesus Arroyo, nephew of former lightweight world champion Harry Arroyo.

Along with local talent, fighters out of Cleveland and Pittsburgh made the trip, something that Southside Boxing Club trainer Jack Loew says is a great sign for boxing in the area especially with competition downtown this weekend.

“You know, after COVID and the Luke Bryan concert going on, I think we’re doing very well,” Loew said. “We actually got people in here that are going over to the concerts that are coming to see us first. It’s a great night downtown Youngstown.”

Several big time native Valley boxing legends were in attendance, including Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and Kelly Pavlik.